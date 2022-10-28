Boorowa News
Boorowa Landcare hosting Superb Parrot training day

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:06am
The day is being billed as a Bird Monitoring Training session for participating landholders and interested members of the community.

If you're into scenic walks with a spot of bird sightseeing followed by some morning tea you'd be interested in the Boorowa Community Landcare Group's next outing.

