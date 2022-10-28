If you're into scenic walks with a spot of bird sightseeing followed by some morning tea you'd be interested in the Boorowa Community Landcare Group's next outing.
The group is extending an invitation to join them on Sunday, November 13 at Geoff and Linda Southwell's property at 653 Tarrants Gap road.
Partners in the NSW Government's Saving Our Superb Parrot (SoS) program, are hosting the event, billed as a Bird Monitoring Training session for participating landholders and interested members of the community.
Pat Downey, Community Citizen Science Coordinator, will be training people in the survey methodology, so your bird monitoring data is consistent with Regional and State wide data base.
All welcome with the day starting at 8.30am and finishing with morning tea at 10.30am.
Morning tea will be provided.
Participants are asked to bring binoculars and wear appropriate footwear and clothing for a paddock walk.
RSVP to Amber Kelly officebclg@gmail.com or call 0419 239 492 by November 11.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.