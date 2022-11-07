The Boorowa CWA branch has been renewed.
After 99 years serving the community and with declining numbers, the branch went into recess in November 2021 and was threatened with closure.
Following a successful advertising campaign, 18 women attended the first meeting of the renewed branch on the evening of September 14 at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club and as newly joined financial CWA members, elected their executive.
This consisted of President Katey Collins, Secretary Karen Smith, Treasurer Jane Saillard, Vice Presidents Belle Smith and Bec Scroop, and Publicity Officer Emma Jones. They now have over 30 members.
New Branch President, Katey Collins, said other positions (such as Agriculture and Environmental Officer and Cultural Officer) have since been elected and we've even had one of our local ladies, Ann Cooper, elected to be 'The Land' Cookery Officer at a Group level.
The CWA was formed in 1922 when country women were fighting isolation and a lack of health facilities.
Within the first year, the Association was a unified, resourceful group that was going from strength to strength.
The members worked tirelessley to set up baby health centres, fund bush nurses, build and staff maternity wards, hospitals, schools, rest homes, seaside and mountain holiday cottages and much more.
Ms Collins said, "The CWA is the largest women's organisation in Australia and aims to improve conditions for country women and children and increasingly the wider community.
"We reach that aim in various ways, including lobbying for change and helping the local community by creating a network of support within communities.
"We are all very excited about the opportunities available to us and the potential to become a more active entity within the community.
"We are eager to assist with matters that our community members find pressing and look forward to working with our town to create a stronger network of support and resources to benefit the community." Ms Collins said.
For more information, or to join the CWA, visit cwaofnsw.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.