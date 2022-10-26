Boorowa News

Boorowa community groups urged to apply for funding from CWP Renewables sponsorship round

By Contributed
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWP Renewables Bango Wind Farm.

Renewable energy developer and operator CWP Renewables is again calling on community groups and charities to apply for support in a special Christmas round of sponsorship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.