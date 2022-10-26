Boorowa community groups urged to apply for funding from CWP Renewables sponsorship round

Renewable energy developer and operator CWP Renewables is again calling on community groups and charities to apply for support in a special Christmas round of sponsorship.
CWP Renewables Head of Development, Ed Mounsey, said last year's efforts led to a wide range of initiatives getting a boost.
"We gladly supported $30,000 in sponsorships to bring some Christmas cheer to communities. This year, we've increased the pool to $40,000 in recognition of the ongoing increased cost of living pressures," Mr Mounsey said.
"We want to make sure we're doing our bit to support community organisations that carry out such great work supporting those in need at Christmas and who bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
"We continue to offer community sponsorships all year around, but we know additional support during the Christmas period is always welcome," he said.
Last year, CWP Renewables supported a range of initiatives such as community Christmas parties, gifts for disadvantaged children, and vouchers to support local business spend. One of those initiatives was the Gollan Community Christmas party held at Gollan Hall.
"The Gollan Hall Trust would like to thank CWP for their generous contribution towards the Gollan Community Christmas party for a second year in a row. This generous contribution shows your commitment to our community and we sincerely thank you," Peter Perry, Gollan Hall Trustee said.
CWP Renewables has a 5+ GW portfolio of renewable energy generation and firming projects in operation, construction and development and provides community sponsorship for a range of key areas. This is in addition to community benefit or enhancement funds which are set up to provide annual funding for community initiatives for the life of a project.
Christmas sponsorship requests are welcome by Friday November 11, 2022 in all local government areas of CWP Renewables projects.
A total sponsorship pool of $40,000 will be shared across the regions in support of Christmas initiatives.
Applications can be submitted on the CWP Renewables website.
List of eligible LGAs
Sapphire Wind Farm
Crudine Ridge Wind Farm
Bango Wind Farm
Uungula Wind Farm
Jeremiah Wind Farm
Spicers Creek Wind Farm
Boorolong Wind Farm
