Hospital auxiliary lunch on Tuesday

Updated October 26 2022 - 1:04am, first published October 25 2022 - 4:58am
Join the Boorowa Hospital auxiliary for their Melbourne Cup lunch.

The current project for the Boorowa Hospital auxiliary is to raise funds to purchase some new lounges and over toilet chairs for the benefit of the patients.

