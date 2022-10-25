Another weather casualty

The Amateur Trap Shooters Association (ATA) championships is the latest casualty of the wet weather playing havoc with sporting events.
Boorowa was to host the titles Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28, 29 and 30.
Organisers hope to hold the titles early 2023.
Amateur Trap Shooters Association member Justin Smith said while the Association is disappointed with the need to cancel, the event will still go ahead.
Boorowa hosted the inaugural titles in 2022.
"It will be next year, early next year, in February we're hoping," Mr Smith told the Boorowa News.
With competitors expected to travel from throughout the eastern seaboard and New Zealand the decision was made early to cancel.
"We're aiming for February, the five or six competitors coming from New Zealand are still coming," he said.
Organisers expected a minimum of 50 to 60 shooters to attend but Mr Smith was confident this number would have been exceeded if not for flooding.
"We had to make the call early, in hindsight we might have been right to go ahead this weekend but we had to make a call."
Boorowa is quickly establishing itself as one of the best venues for shooting in NSW something that is not lost on Mr Smith.
Residing in the ACT he is a member of the Boorowa Club and as the Trap Shooters delegate for Australia gets to choose where the titles are held.
"We've just been approved to be able to shoot at any club in Australia but previously the Boorowa Gun Club was the only place where the trap shooters could compete," he said.
"Also Boorowa is a very good facility. The club house is a top facility and the traps are maintained very, very well.
"We can throw a good target and a lot of people want to come, we just need to get some good weather."
Four events were scheduled for the three day titles with two events Friday and one each Saturday, Sunday.
In other Boorowa Gun Club news at a committee meeting early October, 2022 it was decided that Tuesday practice fees would increase to cover the rising costs of targets electricity etc.
The new practice fees are as follows and are based on 25 targets shot at, in one visit to the layouts.
Adults Open/Veterans $15
Adults Ladies $10
Juniors (under 18) $8.
We were aiming at getting a minimum of 50-60 shooters, but we would've had a lot more- Justin Smith
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.