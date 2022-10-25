Invitation to 'kick the dirt' with Boorowa Landcare Grazing group

Boorowa farmers are being invited to 'get out and kick the dirt' on the next Boorowa Landcare Grazing Group bus trip Friday, November 18, 2022.
Hosts for the day are Jake and Gemma Chandler of "Tumbleton, Chris Hall from Hall Family Orchards at Wombat and the Fowler family at Monteagle near Young.
An added bonus of the visit to the Fowler family will be the chance to sample a beer from the soon to be opened Bulla Creek Brewery.
The Chandlers run a mixed enterprise running shorthorn cross Angus cows and non-mulesed SRS self-replacing Merinos in addition to growing canola and grazing wheat.
Their business vision is simple and productive, promoting a relaxed atmosphere with diverse plants, animals and people.
The Hall family have introduced regenerative horticultural methods to improve the soil health and biodiversity within their 20ha orchard and 200ha farm.
In 2019, Chris Hall was awarded a National Carbon Cocky Award from demonstrated improvement in carbon management in horticulture or viticulture.
He was also a finalist in the National Carbon Cocky Award for outstanding performance in soil carbon sequestration.
The Fowler Family has been farming in Monteagle, near Young since the late 1860's at 'Rosewood' and 'Coolegong'.
Their main enterprises are Merino sheep, wool, cattle, and cropping.
The family completed extensive RCS training last year and plan to move the farm in a regenerative direction with a focus on rotational grazing, improved soil health and tree planting.
The farm is also home to a soon to opened brewery - the Bulla Creek Brewery which is run by Tony and Mary-Louise Fowler's daughter Stephanie and her husband Mike.
They will be happy to offer a casual beer tasting at the conclusion of the farm visit.
Catering contribution will be $20 plus GST per head.
Registrations are essential by Friday November 11, as numbers will be limited. Please use link below to book:
7:30am: Meet Magistrates Tea Rooms - Arts and Crafts - Visitor Information, Marsden St, Boorowa NSW 2586
7:45am: Bus leaves
8:30am - 10am: Farm tour Tumbleton
10 - 10:30am: Morning tea
11am - 12:30pm: Farm tour Hall Family Orchards
1pm - 2pm: Lunch at Grove Estate Young
2:30pm - 4pm: Farm tour Rosewood
4pm - 5:30pm: On site brewery Beers & cheers
6:30pm: Return to Boorowa
Participants are advised to bring wet weather gear.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
