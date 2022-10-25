Lodge a claim to have your car repaired

Residents who've had their car damaged on a NSW public road can lodge a public liability claim with Transport for NSW to claim the repair costs.
But if residents do decide to put in a claim they can expect to wait four to six weeks to have it reviewed, as TfNSW go through a backlog of applications.
You can go online to make an application, and an extensive list of information is needed for a claim with TfNSW.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told Australian Community Media that weather was the most significant contributor to road damage across the state.
"With prolonged poor weather across the Central West, Transport for NSW is engaging multiple road crews across the region to expedite the work, which include repairing the road with asphalt patching and resurfacing to provide a smoother and safer surface for all road users," they said.
There's been no reprieve since 2021 flooding for residents in the wet weather or the rough road conditions.
Hilltops Council is currently working on keeping roads as safe as possible with patching being carried out as weather events allow.
In a report to Hilltops Council this week the Director of Infrastructure advised Council applications for funding under the Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Local Roads Grants programs would be made for the most severely damaged roads.
The report stated; "Over the past two years Hiltops Council has experienced severe and sustained wet weather events that could not be planned nor predicted.
"Hilltops Local Government area has been declared a natural disaster area four times in the last two years," the report stated.
