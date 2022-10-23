Boorowa News

Word in the Street: Carnival cancelled again

By John Snelling
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:07am, first published October 23 2022 - 10:01pm
Jess Kelly from St Joseph's at the 2018 Boorowa Netball Tourch Football Carnival.

What a shame wet weather caused the cancellation of the touch football/netball carnival scheduled to be held last Friday.

