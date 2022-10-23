Word in the Street: Carnival cancelled again

Car theft, house break ins, teens are running out of control you think, but now they're getting more 'High Tech', or stupid, now passing off fake $50 notes. Students from an elite Sydney school passed off fake notes at a newsagency. A couple of boys one day and two days later a single student tried the trick again and got caught. The school tried to cover it by expulsion from the school, but I hope the newsagent goes to the police. This is not a misdemeanor but a brazen crime and appropriate action should be taken as a deterrent to others. Where do these young people see their place in society?