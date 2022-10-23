Word in the Street: Carnival cancelled again

What a shame wet weather caused the cancellation of the touch football/netball carnival scheduled to be held last Friday.
Such disappointment for those thousands of kids who enjoy this carnival. Disappointment for those kids, but also feel for the dedicated souls who have put in so much organizational work only for cancellation to, I apologise, 'rain on their parade'.
Three years in a row no carnival, what with pandemic and rain ruining everything.
The schools benefit from the carnival and will surely miss the support, as will the town with the presence of so many visitors. Hopefully on a brighter note, fingers crossed and hope 2023 shines bright.
WITS
Did you see the news coverage last week of the car chase of two teenage boys in a stolen BMW? Amazing vision utilizing dash cam, police car cameras and images from the police helicopter following the young culprits.
Much of the vision bordered on terrifying with the only truly unbelievable aspect of it all, somehow, they didn't kill themselves or anyone else. The police eventually arrested the young alleged criminals and, believe it, they will go before the Children's Court. We have talked recently about juvenile crime and our justice system quite critically.
Unbelievably, one of these boys was supposed to go to court last Friday for judgement. He has an alarming record. The news reporter summed up with, "The boys will probably only get a slap over the wrist!" I said it a week or so ago, I'll say it again, "If kids commit adult crimes, they should be tried accordingly".
WITS
Car theft, house break ins, teens are running out of control you think, but now they're getting more 'High Tech', or stupid, now passing off fake $50 notes. Students from an elite Sydney school passed off fake notes at a newsagency. A couple of boys one day and two days later a single student tried the trick again and got caught. The school tried to cover it by expulsion from the school, but I hope the newsagent goes to the police. This is not a misdemeanor but a brazen crime and appropriate action should be taken as a deterrent to others. Where do these young people see their place in society?
WITS
Just this month another 'Big Bank' closed a branch in the Riverina. A story so often told. We are so lucky here in Boorowa we have a Bendigo Bank backed Community Bank providing us with a reliable banking service and a bank that extensively supports the community.
It is almost mind boggling when you learn of the monetary support given out. Sponsorship and donations totaled $25,110 and, wait for it, grants and scholarships $82,939. The community supports the bank with business levels climbing to in excess of $166million and account numbers in excess of 4,500.
The Boorowa Community Bank AGM is coming up Thursday November 3, 7.00pm at Boorowa Ex-Services Club. What can I say but, 'Just love that bank!'
WITS
A couple recently travelled extensively over more Southern regions of Australia, golfed across the Nullarbor, trekked the Flinders Rangers, climbed Uluru and Mount Kosciuszko among many other adventures. Arrived home in absolute fine fettle. Glad to be home the wife decided to have a shower, slipped, fell and broke her arm. Cleanliness may be next to Godliness, but showers can be as treacherous as a wild animal - take care.
