Take a layered approach to security

In the last two years there has been a spike in the number of scams that people are receiving.
These scams can come in the form of a phone call, a text message, or an email, and while it is becoming harder to avoid receiving a scam message, it is relatively easy to reduce the affect one might have on you.
The recent Optus hack has seen an increase in businesses jumping at the chance to peddle their wears as the "Solution that would have prevented this attack", but is it really as simple as buying a "One size fit all" solution?
The simple answer is no.
Securing your IT systems, whether in business or at home, needs to be looked at with the same mindset as if you were fortifying the defences of a city or a castle even. This is where a layered approach to security comes into play.
A layered approach to security is an approach to cybersecurity in which a series of defensive mechanisms are layered to protect valuable data and information. If one mechanism fails, another steps up immediately to thwart an attack.
This multi-layered approach with intentional redundancies increases the security of a system as a whole and addresses many different attack vectors. Below are a few suggestions to help protect your home network.
The other thing that a lot of business either don't do, or don't continue to enforce is user awareness training. Most businesses will have mandatory training that everyone must do every year, but it is usually a generic, simple overview without any consolidation afterwards.
However, businesses like Phriendly Phishing offers ongoing awareness training, plus they can run exercises that can be used to validate learning, as well as providing analysis and reporting to management to show the effectiveness of the training.
There is no way to guarantee you won't become the target of a SCAM or hack, but by knowing what to look for and what you can do to protect yourself can greatly reduce the damage or loss caused.
In the coming weeks I will dig a bit deeper into each one of the suggestions and hopefully provide a bit of clarity for each one.
Jeez Dad! is a Boorowa based business specialising in Cyber Security training for home and business.
Keep watching the Boorowa News for more articles from Dean Franklin in coming weeks.
