WHAT'S ON THE LOADS: More than 300 components for wind farm will travel through Cowra and Boorowa

Deliveries are expected to begin mid-November of components for the Flyers Creek wind farm at Blayney.
Loads will be transported by road through both Boorowa and Cowra.
A company spokesperson for, Irberdrola, the company undertaking the wind farm development said this week there will be a trial run in November to test the delivery route for possible pinch points. Loads will be coming from Port Kembla, along the Hume Highway, onto the Lachlan Valley Way and then the Mid Western Highway to Blayney.
The proposed Flyers Creek wind farm near Blayney will consist of 38 wind turbine generators with blades up to 70 metres long and tower sections 4.3 metres in diameter and 30 metres long
The company behind transport of the components for GE Renewables, ARES Group outlines that more than 300 oversized loads will be transported through Cowra and Boorowa from Port Kembla for the project with deliveries "purposely scheduled for night time".
The loads are expected to make their way from port up the Hume Highway, onto the Lachlan Valley Way through Boorowa, turning onto the Mid-western Highway at Cowra before the final leg of the journey to Flyers Creek near Blayney.
According to the Transport Management Plan put together by ARES Group for GE Renewables in April this year the components will include
The overall length of each component is:
* Tower Top - 40 metres
The Narcelle nacelle sits atop the wind tower and contains the gearbox, low- and high-speed shafts, generator, and brake. the components coming in at 146 tonnes.
The overall weight of the other parts is:
All loads will be transported using prime movers, extendable widening low loaders, steerable jinkers, modular platforms and blade trailers.
Transport is expected to commence in October with a "proposed construction run rate of two complete turbines per week".
Transport through Cowra is expected to take place at around 6.30am and Boorowa at 4.30am.
"We anticipate total duration of transport to be approximately six months." ARES says in its transport plan.
"With nine major OSOM components per turbine, this would mean a total of 18 oversized deliveries per week or three deliveries per day to site, spread over six days (Monday-Saturday) .
ARES says it purposely scheduled deliveries for night "to minimise disruptions to local traffic".
"Lachlan Valley Way in particular is a heavily used thoroughfare during day time for commuting between Cowra and Yass, with significant quantities of truck traffic as well," ARES said.
"In consultation with TfNSW, NSW Police and local councils, we believe that night time transport for the wind turbine components is the best solution," they said.
The Flyers Creek project has the potential to generate power sufficient for the average consumption of approximately 58,000 homes.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
