Melbourne Cup lunch to raise funds for hospital equipment

The current project for the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary is to raise funds to purchase some new lounges and over toilet chairs for the benefit of the patients.
The Auxiliary will be holding a Melbourne Cup Lunch to help with fundraising.
The Boorowa Ex-services Club will be catering for the event. Tables or single bookings must be made at the Club and the cost of the day is $30.
Club doors will open at 11 for a 12pm start.
Plenty of entertainment will be on hand including sweeps, raffles, lucky door prizes and a white elephant raffle.
Best hat and fashions on the field will be held. A fun fashion parade from the Op Shop Boutique is also on the cards.
Get your friends together to help the Boorowa Hospital.
