Melbourne Cup lunch to raise funds for hospital equipment

Updated October 20 2022 - 3:46am, first published 1:48am
The Boorowa Ex-services Club will be the venue for a Melbourne Cup luncheon for the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary to raise funds for hospital furniture and equipment. Doors will open at 11am on Tuesday, November 1.

The current project for the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary is to raise funds to purchase some new lounges and over toilet chairs for the benefit of the patients.

