Chamber reacts to cancellation

Boorowa Business Chamber President, Garrett Robinson, on hearing that the Boorowa Netball and Touch Football Carnival has been cancelled due to wet conditions, issued the following statement.
"They say that there's more money in mud than dust, however in this instance it is not the case.
"It's a shame, first of all for the huge amount of participating kids and secondly to the event organisers and volunteers, after the tireless hours and hard work that goes into an event of this magnitude.
"From an economic angle the loss of this event for a third year running is a further blow for the businesses in Boorowa in what has been a very challenging few years.
"I really look forward to next years event being held, rain, hail or shine."
The last Business over Breakfast event for the Boorowa Business Chamber was held on Wednesday, October 12 with a number of new attendees.
Discussion was interesting and lively, with lots learned from each other.
President Garret Robinson gave an overview of what was being considered for November's Small Business Month in the Hilltops area and particularly for Boorowa.
Spokesperson, Lyn Diskon, said "it is exciting times for small business in our town and surrounding area."
For information on the Chamber, contact Garrett Robinson through the Boorowa Ex-services Club on 63853338.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
