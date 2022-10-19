Major event cancelled - mini carnival to be held for schools

A major event on the Boorowa calendar, the annual Touch Football and Netball carnival has been cancelled.
Boorowa Central School Principal, Graham Jones, said, "it is with great regret that the decision was made to cancel the 2022 Boorowa Touch Football / Netball carnival."
"Event organisers met at the Boorowa Showground on Tuesday, October 11 to ascertain the condition of the ground and the viability of the upcoming carnival. Unfortunately, due to the consistent rainfall in recent weeks and forecast for the rest of this week, the decision was made to cancel.
"With many of the playing surfaces either under water, boggy and swamp-like, the level of risk of injury was simply too great to ignore. This decision to cancel was communicated to all involved as quickly as possible to ensure alternate preparations could be made.
"The current plan, weather pending, is for Boorowa Central School to host a mini carnival, involving students from St Joseph's Primary School and Rye Park Public School on Friday October 21.
"Students from these schools will participate in several games of Touch Football and Netball, coached, and refereed by Boorowa Central School secondary students. Whilst it won't be quite the same experience, we hope the students will still enjoy the opportunity to play organised sport with their peers." He said.
The last Boorowa Touch Football / Netball carnival was in 2019, prior to COVID. This carnival included more than 248 Touch Football teams and 183 Netball teams from primary schools in NSW and the ACT.
Including staff and family members spectating, the total number of visitors on the day was between 6000-8000 people.
Mr Jones said, "This level of participation takes months of preparation and organisation by the event organisers and many others as well who contribute to the successful running of a carnival of this magnitude."
"We hope to host the carnival again in October 2023."
