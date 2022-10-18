Constant rain ruins roads throughout Hilltops

Local leaders are urging motorists to be patient and to drive to the road conditions as repairs begin across the region.
According to Hilltops Council, and as any motorist will tell you, the higher than average rainfall has caused the breakdown and erosion of roadways throughout the local area.
Council has said that it is aware of the issues and isn't only localised to the Hilltops region.
"We are aware of the current issues, including potholes and damage, within our road network that has been the result of several adverse weather events," Council wrote in a statement.
"The issue is widespread throughout the Hilltops and across the state."
However motorists disagree with many taking to Facebook to vent their frustrations. Member for Riverina Michael McCormack believes the issue is widespread with calls for emergency repair funding to be made available to Councils as soon as possible.
"I have driven on many regional roads recently and have spoken to several regional Mayors and they all agree the roads have never been worse - anywhere you go," Mr McCormack said.
"I'm more than happy to give the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development a tour of the roads around the Riverina electorate to highlight how desperate this situation has become over the past few months of heavy rainfall and flooding."
Hilltops Council announced at the end of last week that work will commence on the Henry Lawson Way between Young and Grenfell as soon as it can.
"We have prioritised the Grenfell Road (Henry Lawson Way) for heavy patching and the planning and purchasing of materials to undertake this work is in an advanced stage," a Council statement read.
"Staff will commence repairs on this road as soon as weather permits. Council asks for your patience and caution.
"Please take care on all roads and obey the speed limit and roadwork signage which is in place in many areas."
Cr Tony Flanery said this week, "The rain has had a shocking impact on our road network. Gravel and asphalt roads have been severely damaged, and unfortunately it may take years to get them back in order.
"Councillors made very clear at the last months council meeting that we there needs to be urgency in getting potholes patched and a plan in place to stop further deterioration. It is very obvious to me that the most significant damage has occurred where roadside vegetation is preventing water running off the roads and where culverts are blocked. It would be good to see plans to address this problem."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
