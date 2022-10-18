Boorowa News

Natural disaster funding available for those in the Hilltops

By Newsroom
Updated October 18 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 9:30pm
$15 million will be used to help clean-up, repair and restore smaller community assets on Crown Land

- Minister Anderson

The Hilltops is one of 72 local government areas that has been declared a natural disaster area, making it eligible for funding after severe weather and flooding in the last two months.

