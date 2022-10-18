Not just coffee: Peppers in Boorowa

Aaron Ludwig and his partner Lauren have landed on their feet as the operators of Pepper's in Boorowa.
The young couple say in making the move to Boorowa and taking over the business, "we have loved it more than we expected and have fallen in love with the place (Boorowa)."
Pepper's which was formerly known as Pantry on Pudman is undergoing changes with Aaron and Lauren at the helm.
Lauren credits Aaron as being the architect of the changes, drawing on his past experiences as a barista and even taking from his past experience in IT.
Lauren says, "We're still finding our feet and will keep listening to the community to ensure we are giving them what they want.'
Aaron is committed to developing and promoting the local art scene.
"I think that's our point of difference with travellers and locals alike."
The couple are also committed to collaborating with other locals like Sam Jensen of SJ Sweets and Michelle from Celle's Shops who shares her recipes and occasionally cooks muffins for Pepper's and some of the cooking is done by Peter Wilson.
Pepper's is also diversifying into small catering jobs.
On the horizon for Pepper's are art exhibitions and maybe some art workshops as the business continues to mature.
Pepper's is open week days from 10am-4pm and weekends from 8am - 3pm. The couple reserve Tuesdays' as their family day to spent with their young children.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
