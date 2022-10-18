Help the planet, recycle

All this talk of saving the planet, protecting our native animals, cutting emissions, all very good, but we can all help in an easy way - recycle. I religiously try to recycle as much as I can, including those little plastic bottle tops.
It was a relief to see the Anglican Church take up the collection when the Roundabout Café ceased receiving them. Alarm set in when the Church stopped receiving, but fear not, Boorowa Lions Club has stepped in with Bernadette Taylor acting as co-ordinator.
Plastic bottle tops and clips, also ring pull tabs can be left at Bernadette's residence, 15 Waratah St (facing Jugiong Street), or conveniently, again left at the Roundabout Café, simply look for the plastic white bucket. Your rubbish going to a good use..
WITS
Talking about recycling, the collection bins near the Fire Station/Recreation Park has a very informative sign as to what can be recycled. I read it nearly every time I drop recycling off, often being reminded of things I had forgotten you could recycle. Very informative sign encouraging recycling and well worth a read.
WITS
The Sydney Opera House is almost as an iconic symbol of Sydney as the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge. The Opera House has been there for forty years less than the Bridge, but is truly a significant symbol in the harbour city. Hard to believe the Opera House was opened on this day in 1973. Wow!
Almost 50 years old.
WITS
By gee, it doesn't take long for those special days or events to roll around. The Melbourne Cup is only a week or so away, which of course means the popular Hospital Auxiliary Melbourne Cup Luncheon is on.
All going to happen Tuesday November 1 at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club, 11.30 for 12.00 noon. Fashion Parade, raffles, sweeps, lucky door prize and heaps of fun. Cost is $30 per person and for catering purposes you're asked to book at the Club by October 28.
WITS
Congratulations to the Boorowa Car Club and the Recreation Club for, belatedly, a successful 'Cars on the Green'.
The wet weather delayed the event, but there must have been a huge sigh of relief when last Saturday came, the sun shone and the event went ahead. Forty eight cars, one motorbike and a caravan graced the fairways, which stood up despite the wet.
The Boorowa Car Club trophies will be presented at the Car Club meeting Tuesday November 8, 7.00pm, Ex-Services Club.
WITS
I have recently become impressed with work of Telegraph columnist Clarissa Bye. Clarissa avoids histrionics and heated argument about politics and politicians, preferring to touch on issues directly affecting our lives. Last week she talked about a car trip from Sydney to Melbourne and environs with her mother.
Melissa spoke of the folly of the rush to electric cars, pointing out that on her trip, she filled with petrol three times for a total of fifteen minutes filling time. Don't expect that brief turn around charging an electric car - we're looking at a nightmare I would think.
WITS
Paddy and Murphy are on a cruise and Murphy says, "It's awfully quiet on deck tonight!"
Paddy says, "Sure. Everyone is probably watching the band."
Murphy says, "There isn't a band playing tonight!"
Paddy replies, "But I definitely heard someone say, 'a band on ship'!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.