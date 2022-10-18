Boorowa News
Help the planet, recycle

By John Snelling
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:04am, first published October 18 2022 - 9:00pm
All this talk of saving the planet, protecting our native animals, cutting emissions, all very good, but we can all help in an easy way - recycle. I religiously try to recycle as much as I can, including those little plastic bottle tops.

