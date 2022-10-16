Boorowa students give hope to children in need

Many residents from local churches, schools, various organisations and thoughtful individuals continue to pack special shoeboxes for a heartfelt project called 'Operation Christmas Child'.
This is a project where gifts are packed in a shoebox and sent to children in countries that are less fortunate than ourselves through an organisation called Samaritans Purse.
"It is amazing to think that one shoebox full of fun and practical items can bring so much hope and joy to a child who may have not ever received a Christmas gift," local project organiser Lyn Walker said.
This year shoeboxes from NSW are going to: Cambodia, Fiji, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vietnam.
"Boorowa Central School is another school whose students have demonstrated that they want to give hope and joy to the children less fortunate than themselves by packing 25 shoeboxes with wonderful gifts," Ms Walker said.
"A big thank you goes to Taryn and Jess for supporting and encouraging these students as they prepared their shoeboxes."
For more details contact: Lyn Walker on 0428 699 779 or lynwirr@gmail.com
