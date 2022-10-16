Boorowa News
Boorowa students give hope to children in need

Updated October 17 2022 - 6:54am, first published October 16 2022 - 9:35pm
Boorowa Central School students with special shoeboxes for a heartfelt project called 'Operation Christmas Child'.

Many residents from local churches, schools, various organisations and thoughtful individuals continue to pack special shoeboxes for a heartfelt project called 'Operation Christmas Child'.

