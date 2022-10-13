Boorowa News

Long Riders in Boorowa

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
October 13 2022 - 3:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Chris Dunne was nearing compulsory retirement from the RAAF at age 55 in 2004 he says he was pretty crook and needed something to pick him up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.