Nicola Barnes receives recognition for her service

Shocked and surprised are the words used by Nicola Barnes, an authorised nurse immuniser, when she realised she was receiving an award from the NSW Premier recently.
The NSW Government Community Service Award recognises Nicola's contribution to community during the recent COVID 19 pandemic.
Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman, surprised Nicola with the award presentation in Boorowa.
Nicola lives locally between Boorowa and Yass on a rural property where she has raised her children. The award was made in relation to her work with the Yass community.
When first contacted by Ms Tuckerman's office Nicola said she thought her meeting had been organised as an opportunity for her, as a passionate health worker, to advocate for government support for the health sector.
"It wasn't until about an hour and a half into the conversation that Wendy told me about the award. I was speechless and burst into tears," Nicola said.
At the time the pandemic hit, Nicola had been taking a break, but swung into action offering her services to vaccinate as many Yass and close by community members as possible against COVID. Yass was heavily impacted by border closures with many health and welfare needs of the community relying on the ACT.
"I saw this as a way to protect the community who had been through drought, bushfires and now faced the pandemic. Yass Hospital staff were also working through a Hospital redevelopment and I saw the immunisation of the community as a way to provide a buffer and protect the service delivery of the hospital.
"I set up working with a private company and we vaccinated as many members of the community as possible, and as an authorised nurse immuniser, I also mentored and trained other nurses to be able to help vaccinate the community."
Nicola said she loves working in the health sector and since her work with the pandemic finished in January she has joined the board of Yass Valley Aged Care and works in a clinical support role as a contractor.
Nicola also was the Health Liaison Officer during the 19/20 bushfires in Palerang where she was deployed to the Emergency Operations Centre, coordinating the incident and emergency health response and recovery.
Ms Tuckerman said, "It is a pleasure to be able to recognise Nicola's hard work and dedication to her profession, as well as the community spirit she holds. Thank you Nicola for your service - from the entire community."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
