Mini pair place at Melbourne Royal

Matilda Gregory and her Shetland pony Buzz (Korawyn Show N Tell) made the long trek to Melbourne Royal recently to compete in the Junior Turnout event for Shetlands (led).
This is a mighty effort as Matilda is just four years of age.
Buzz was bought for Matilda three years ago by her mum, Liz Gregory, a passionate horse person, and Matilda has been gradually learning her horse craft since. The family lives at Boorowa.
Competing in turnout events is not a simple process, you don't just turn up on the day, it involves months of preparation and planning, special outfits and presentation.
In addition your horse has to have a certain number of points or wins gained at local agricultural shows to be accepted as a Royal participant.
Buzz did this in fine style including taking out Champion Ridden Shetland Pony at the Canberra Royal earlier in the year.
In turnout events points are allocated against six criteria; conformation and soundness, manners and paces, riding ability, general appearance, saddlery and costume.
Preparation for Buzz has been underway for months and has included being stabled under lights since June to ensure he is presented with a summer coat at the Royal.
For Matilda, competing required a whole new outfit as the one she was to wear no longer fitted. The wardrobe upgrade meant a last minute dash to Wagners Saddlery in Melbourne to update Matilda's outfit including a shirt, vest, jacket, and jodhpurs.
Liz said Matilda competed against "some cracking little riders" and Buzz who is very well educated and behaved carried Matilda to her excellent placing.
Liz herself has been competing in horse events since she was eight years old and this year's Royal was a family affair with Liz's Galloway, Albert (Daisy Patch English Affair), placing fifth in the Novice Galloway Class, third in Galloway Gelding and third in the Childs Galloway.
Albert is a consistent winner and Liz said it is nice to have the results from Melbourne as he was ridden by three different riders, which is a real credit to his trainer, who was unable to ride him due to illness.
"For us its not about the ribbons but more about the enjoyment of competing and seeing the horses do well.
"In Matilda's case she loves seeing her friends at shows." Liz said.
Melbourne Royal was a family affair with the family staying in Melbourne for the week of competition. This was an opportunity for Liz's mum to travel with them and for brother, who lives in Melbourne, to also spend time with the family during show week.
Now that the Royal is behind them Liz says Buzz and Albert still has some big shows ahead to round out the year including the Show Horse Council - Horse of the Year and the Equestrian Australia Show Horse Nationals Nationals in December.
It will then be time for a well-earned break until the end of January when shows make their return.
"Shows are a great opportunity to get away, meet other people, widen your network and this often ends in lifelong friendships." Liz said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.