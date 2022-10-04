Touch footy gold for Boorowa Central School

Boorowa has confirmed itself as the best touch football Central School in the state.
Boorowa travelled to Dubbo recently and achieved their best results since the inception of the Central Schools State Touch Football Finals. With every team finishing in the top three for the carnival and three of the teams collecting medals, it was a huge achievement for the students.
The Open boys were particularly impressive, finishing the day undefeated and winning the Gold Medal.
The boys went into the carnival high on confidence after a solid preparation in the lead up, however, they were quickly reminded that this was going to be no walk over with Gulargambone starting with fire in their bellies going out to a 2-0 lead over us quickly.
The boys showed great fight and clawed back a late four all draw in a gutsy display. This fightback ended up being the difference in winning the gold.
The other results were 9-4 vs Dunedoo with Felix scoring 6 tries in this game, 7-4 vs Ashford, 5-2 vs Walcha.
These results meant that the gold medal would be decided in the final match vs Coolamon with a win the only result that would result in gold.
The boys stood up in the big occasion and controlled the match to go out victorious 5-2 winners.
It was a great achievement for the boys who played with amazing sportsmanship and control.
vs Gulargambone 4-4 Draw
Tries Logan Joe Josh and Kyle
vs Dunedoo 9-4 Win
Tries Felix 6, Joe, Alex and Jacob A
vs Ashford 7-4 Win
Tries Felix, Joe 2, Tristen 2 and Josh 2
vs Walcha 5-2 Win
Tries Tristan, Joe 2, Alex and Jacob A
vs Coolamon 5-2 Win
Tries Logan 3, Joe, and Josh
Team
Joe, Logan, Felix, Josh, Alex, Jacob A, Jacob K, Taylen, Tristan, Kyle, Trent, Fergus, Xavier R, Blake and Tyrell
The Under 16s boys went into the carnival very fresh, with only one member of the team actually attending the carnival previously.
They were buoyed by the experience of the day before and knew that the opposition would be tough. They started the day with one of the best defensive efforts I have seen at the event, holding a fast and talented Walcha to one try while building pressure at the other end taking the odd chance that was given to them.
It was an amazing result that set them up for the rest of the day.
This followed with wins over Coolamon and Dunedoo setting up a gold medal match against Guyra. Guyra were just too fast for the team and burnt the boys on the edges, beating us 8-0 in their smallest win of the day.
The final match was against Coolah, with the winner claiming silver, the boys ground out the game winning 5-3 in a fitting end to the carnival.
The boys worked so well as a team, defending with cohesion, and doing the basics so well. They again did the school proud and were fitting silver medallists on the day.
Thanks to the support staff of Mr Jones and Manager Ms Claire Johnson for their assistance.
vs Walcha 3-1 Win
Tries Tristen 2 and Jacob A
vs Coolamon 5-4 Win
Tries Jacob K, Kyle 2, Tristen and Trent
vs Dunedoo 4-4 Drew
Tries Tristen, Kyle, Jacob A and Fergus
vs Guyra 0-8 Loss
vs Coolah 5-3
Tries Jacob K, Tristen 3 and Trent
Team
Alex, Jacob A, Jacob K, Taylen, Tristan, Kyle, Trent, Fergus, Xavier R, Blake and Tyrell.
Andrew Corcoran, Coach
Recently, the Open girls and under 16 girls touch football teams travelled to Dubbo to participate in the NSW CHS Central Schools Touch finals. The top six teams from around the state take part in a round robin format to determine the top Central School touch side.
Both girls' teams achieved some excellent results.
The open girls began their tournament against Coolamon. They started off strong defeating Coolaman 9-0 with Abbie scoring 4 tries, Imogen and Emma two each, and Bella scoring one. The girls displayed great confidence and teamwork and in the next game against Molong were again victorious, with a score of 9-1. Try scorers were Imogen and Emma one, Abbie five and Bella two.
The third game against Bundara saw the girls cement another win, with Imogen and Abbie scoring twice, Katie scoring once and defending well to ensure that Bundara only crossed the line twice with a final score of 5-2.
We couldn't win them all though, going down to Dunedoo 6-0 in the 4th game. In the 5th game and last for the day the girls played Bingara and the girls went onto win triumphantly 6-0 with Cheyanne scoring one try, Abbie scoring three and Imogen scoring two.
With Four wins and one loss the open girls earned the silver medal as the second-best Central School team in NSW. A magnificent effort from all on the day. Well done to all team members, Abbie, Hannah, Madi, Cheyenne, Lily, Katlyn, Imogen, Bella, Evie, Meghann, Emma, Mylee and Zara.
On the Friday the U16s continued to play some outstanding touch. The four year seven girls (Pippa, Kirsten, Lara and Tilly) had never played an actual touch match before attending the finals. Game 1 vs Coolamon 4-2 win. Kirsten and Bella scoring one try each and Emma scoring two tries
Game 2 vs Coolah 3-1 Win
Tries to Pippa, Mylee and Emma
Game 2 vs Bundara 4-4 Drew
Tries to Bella, Emma, Evie and Meghan
Game 4 vs Dunedoo 2-1 lost
Tries to Bella
Game 5 vs Bingara 5-1
Tries Bella three, Emma and Meghan scored one each
Overall, the U16 girls had three wins, one draw and one loss a terrific effort by all players. Only one point separated the top three teams, Bundara 14, Dunedoo 13 and Boorowa 12 points at the end of the day. Securing Bronze was a magnificent effort.
Team: Bella, Meghann, Evie, Emma, Lily, Mylee, Pippa, Tilly, Lara and Kirsten
The trip also gave everyone the opportunity to socialise with our teammates with a session of ten pin bowling and a trip to the movies to see Top Gun: Maverick. Thanks to our teachers Mrs Corcoran, Ms Johnson, Mr Jones and Mr Corcoran for accompanying us and for supporting us to have such a successful carnival.
