Boorowa News

Business over breakfast in Boorowa

By Contributed
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 8:56pm
Join the Boorowa Business Chamber on Wednesday, October 12, for breakfast and network with other business operators.

Boorowa Business Chamber is calling all home-based, small to medium and start-up business operators in the Boorowa area to come to breakfast and network with other businesses.

