Business over breakfast in Boorowa

Boorowa Business Chamber is calling all home-based, small to medium and start-up business operators in the Boorowa area to come to breakfast and network with other businesses.
Chamber spokesman, Lyn Diskon said, "Farmers, you are business operators, tradies, you are business operators too! All business operators in the Boorowa area are welcome.
"The Boorowa Business Chamber invites you to join them and other business operators for the Chamber's second 'Business Over Breakfast' from 7:30am - 8:30am at Peppers Cafe (Pudman Street) on Wednesday October 12.
"We had a great breakfast last month, come along and share your experiences and learn from others who have faced some of the same challenges.
"Bring your business cards, flyers or other information and plan to network with other local business operators and resource partners. Share what you have coming up!
"If you can, please let Aaron and Lauren at Peppers know you are coming." Ms Diskon said.
