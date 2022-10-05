Extended program and new events help make Woolfest a winner

A massive crowd descended on the Boorowa CBD on the weekend for the return of Woolfest after a two year break.
Chair of the Woolfest Committee, Susan Corcoran, said crowd numbers are still being assessed, "but it is obvious from the huge turnout that post Covid, people are looking for a place to escape and celebrate. We are delighted so many chose to come to Boorowa to do that."
"I personally would like to thank the Boorowa community for being so accommodating and welcoming to our visitors on this one weekend in the year when we all come together to celebrate beautiful Boorowa.
"Extending the festival program over four days with a range of fringe events was also a real winner. People came early and stayed later and this was very positive for the town, some businesses reporting their best festival trading ever.
"It was such a positive vibe in the town and the stallholders, participating businesses and the general community all need to be congratulated."
Parade floats were judged and the following awards made; Best Wool Float, Moorby Transport; Best Irish Float, St Joseph's Primary School and Best Overall Float won by the Shearing Shack. The winners taking home hampers from Walsh's Country Kitchen. "The woodchopping also proved a hit with large crowds assembled to watch the action and the working dog demonstrations and petting nursery were also very popular.
"Even though the curtain has just come down on this year's festival we are already looking ahead to 2023 with a debrief of this year's event to be held 5.30 - 6.30pm, Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club, followed by the Committee's Annual General Meeting 6.30 - 7pm.
"I would also like to thank sponsors, Hilltops Council staff, official guests Hilltops Mayor, Marg Roles; Bendigo Bank, Sue Corcoran; Irish Consul General, Rosie Keane and local Member, Wendy Tuckerman along with our fabulous MC, Lauren Cox." Mrs Corcoran concluded.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
