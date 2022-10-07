Word on the Street BBC new leader

I went to the AGM of Boorowa Business Chamber (BBC) Monday of last week and must admit I received a couple of shocks.
I often comment how we can't expect huge representation on Hilltops Council and that we need a strong local voice in the BBC.
I was initially shocked by the poor attendance at the meeting. Is this an indication too many of us simply don't care? I hope not.
The second shock was the demise of a very good president in Angus Mitchell.
Angus has done a great job at the helm of the BBC and I was surprised someone nominated against him. But someone did. Angus withdrew his nomination and, I suppose, the rest is history.
New President, Garrett Robinson has big shoes to fill and I can only hope he does a super job.
Garrett's executive is Vice-President and Public Officer Dean Franklin, Secretary Lauren March and Treasurer Kerry Dansey. BBC is in good hands, but needs strong community support.
WITS
After almost seventy years, Carmody's Newsagency, as of October 24, will be no more.
The newsagency and post office will remain, the name will change to, I believe, Boorowa Newsagency, but the smiling friendly face of Margaret Carmody greeting us will be gone.
Following the tragic death of her husband Patrick, Margaret stepped in displaying stoicism keeping the family business running.
Margaret moved the newsagency into new premises and her efforts were acknowledged when Margaret was named as Boorowa's Woman of the Year in 2012.
I am sure the Boorowa community has appreciated the service Margaret has given and the next few weeks will give us a chance to say thank you. I mean to say, as a chemist Margaret made a brilliant newsagent.
WITS
Mrs Peter Monaghan came into the newspaper office to pay for her husband's death notice. She was told by the kindly newsman that it was a dollar per word and that he remembered Peter and was sad to hear of his passing, she thanked him for his kind words and bemoaned the fact that she only had $2, so she wrote on the death notice 'Peter died'.
The newsman took a look and said he thought Peter deserved more and gave her three more words at no charge. Mrs Monaghan thanked him and changed it to 'Peter died. Boat for sale'.
WITS
I wonder if we are getting too soft when it comes to punishing young people for their complete disregard for the law.
Queensland seems to have an epidemic of juvenile crime with teens, even pre-teens stealing cars, breaking into properties and threatening violent car jacking.
Police round up these young criminals and must be frustrated when magistrates let them go with a little slap on the wrist.
Other states are not immune and only recently we witnessed tragic loss of life with young drivers disregarding road safety. Tragedy for those involved and distraught families.
A deterrent for these young 'criminals' must be found and punishments must fit the crimes. Should they merely go before a children's court? Admit it, they do carry out adult crimes.
