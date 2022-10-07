Boorowa News

Word on the Street BBC new leader

By John Snelling
October 7 2022 - 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I went to the AGM of Boorowa Business Chamber (BBC) Monday of last week and must admit I received a couple of shocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.