Fond memories for Year 12 Advertising Feature

The amazing Boorowa Central School Year 12 class of 2022 have some bright futures ahead of them. Picture supplied

It is with mixed emotions that I say farewell to yet another cohort of Year 12 students at Boorowa Central School. On the one hand, I am sad to know that we will not have them in our school anymore whilst on the other hand, I am excited that their journey ahead is really only just beginning.



As educators, we hope that we have imparted our knowledge as best as possible so that each of the individuals can use this knowledge and thrive in any chosen career.

To celebrate their final week of school, Year 12 took part in a variety of activities. Firstly, they hosted the trivia night last week in the Hall which successfully raised plenty of funds that will now be used to offset the costs associated with leaving and their final celebrations.

This week, Year 12 participated in their Graduation Assembly, the final formal school-based function ahead of their formal in November. While the students were initially not too keen on this event, it was a moving assembly as each of the students took the time to look back at their years spent at Boorowa Central School and reflect on the fun they have shared, despite recent COVID-19 hardships.



Each student received their final report, cards from staff and had their names called out for their last ever roll call before sharing a moment and releasing balloons. The mood of the assembly changed significantly after this as the 'muck-up' assembly began.



Staff and students alike were 'eating it' or 'wearing it' if they could not answer specific Year 12 and staff trivia questions. Much to the delight of the year groups watching on, I copped a face full of cream, while others had a mixture of raw egg and custard power dumped on their head.



The good news is that the teachers flipped the script and made Year 12 answer questions about the staff. Unfortunately for them, most Year 12's received the same treatment courtesy of the teachers.

Year 12 then hosted a social on Tuesday night before being given the night to tastefully, 'muck-up' the school. The highlight for me was the 100 past school photos of me posted on every surface in the admin building.

While face to face schooling has now finished for Year 12, I would like to remind them that their Higher School Certificate Examinations are just around the corner. I hope that they keep their focus on study and revision to ensure they receive marks they can be proud of.

So, to Zara, Felix, David, Abbie, Cheyene, Madisson, Hannah and Kieran, I wish you the best of luck for these examinations and I am looking forward to hearing all about them at your Formal.