Goldies and Goldilocks awards to end season on a high

By Contributed
September 28 2022 - 6:00am
At the recent presentation evening for Boorowa Rugby the players, supporters and volunteers were recognised for their efforts and new players are invited to join to make the 2023 season even stronger

