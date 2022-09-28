Goldies and Goldilocks awards to end season on a high

At the recent presentation evening for Boorowa Rugby the players, supporters and volunteers were recognised for their efforts and new players are invited to join to make the 2023 season even stronger
A club spokesperson said, "The club was very proud of both our teams this year after a difficult start to the season and the way they persevered though. We are particularly proud of the efforts of the Goldilocks in their first ever season, the girls have been an asset to our club and we are excited to see what the Goldilocks can do in the future.
"The 2023 season will officially kick off in April next year but the club encourages anyone interested in playing in the 2023 season to keep an eye on our social media pages as this is where we will announce when preseason training will begin.
"We would love to see as many of our current players return as well as any new faces wishing to join our club and teams.
"For anyone that would like to make a donation to Nathan Stapleton's Spinal Injury recovery please head to the Nathan Stapleton GoFundMe page."
