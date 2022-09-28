All systems go for 2022 Boorowa Irish Woolfest

The Boorowa Irish Woolfest is at the start line, after 12 months of planning, with a host of fringe events to get underway from today culminating in the full program roll out on Sunday.
The Woolfest committee and Boorowa community have rallied together for the return of the festival expanding the program to four days ensuring there's something for everyone.
Tonight will see Like Jewitt performing at the Caravan Park. Tomorrow there will be a family movie night at the Recreation Club with activities starting from 4.30 including music by Josie Laver, a bubble artist, face painting and balloons coupled with food vans, donuts and ice cream. Bring a picnic rug or chair and soak up all the entertainment. The movie "Babe' will start at 6.30pm.
Live musical performances are a feature of the 2022 festival and artists, Josie Laver, Two but Not Two and Ensemble, Luke Damen and Jack Lowman will appear at local venues. Check out the Woolfest web site for details.
Other events to take in and enjoy are; at 'Occasional Wine Bar' there will be an author reading night featuring Irish Historian Perry McIntryre on Saturday at 6pm, on Sunday from 5pm there will be an evening of comedy featuring Jacques Barrett.
The Art show will be open all weekend, but the official opening will be at 5pm on Saturday. On Sunday at 9am Peppers Cafe there will be a Poets Breakfast featuring Robyn Sykes, all welcome come and share poetry.
Shearing is iconic to Woolfest and Saturday is the day to catch the Quick Shear at the Boorowa Ex-Services club from 11am. Especially for the young and young at heart there will be a rockclimbing wall, face painting and music on Saturday in the Court House Gardens from 10am. The full Festival program is on the Boorowa Irish Woolfest web site, check it out and don't miss out on this year's packed program.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.