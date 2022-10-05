Baton change for reunion

Activities of the Gorham Reunion committee, which has been researching family history for some 60 years, recently had significant changes in leadership.
Kath Carroll, who has overseen research, coupled with the organisation of two reunions so far, handed the 'baton' of leadership to younger member of the clan, Brad Gorham from Wollongong.
Clocking 83 next birthday, Kath, who will still play an active part in the group, indicated that it was time for an infusion of new (and younger) elements into the organisation. She claims that the main Gorham Reunion, held at the Boorowa Showground in 1988, attracting over 4,000 participants, was the largest family reunion ever held in Australia.
There was a more modest reunion held in 2000, and sights are now set on the next gathering of the Gorhams in 2038, 200 years since the first members of the family arrived in Australia.
Brad Gorham is well qualified for the role of leadership of the family group, as he is a son of Des Gorham from Kiama, who authored the ambitious and precisely researched book 'On Gunnary Creek: 150 Years of the Gorham Family in Australia, 1838-1988.'
The release of this book was timed to coincide with the 1988 reunion. With plenty of time before the next reunion and a plethora of new material available, Kath Carroll believes that another book could be in the offing.
The research by Kath and her supporters, which began in 1962, ranged over every state of Australia and included a nine-week visit to the United Kingdom, which involved further 'digging' into the family origins.
Part of the research material which has been handed over to Brad for safe keeping consists of ten crates of 'hard-copy' paperwork, with another couple of crates to come. Kath said that people with practical archival experience had advised her to make sure all 'hard-copy' material was preserved, and for that reason all documents and photographs were stored in acid-fee paper.
She told Saturday's gathering that the research which she and her assistants had conducted over the past 60 years was 'a lot of fun' but now the younger members of the clan should be encouraged to carry on the project. I wish good luck to all involved,' she said.
