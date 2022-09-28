Curtain falls on iconic drama group

There's a saying that all good things come to an end and that time has come for one of Boorowa's most loved groups, the Music and Dramatic Society.
Age has caught up with many members of the society, numbers were falling and at a meeting held in the Uniting Church recently, a decision was made regrettably, to disband the M and D Society.
This was a unanimous decision forced on the members by time.
The M and D Society has been part of Boorowa's ceremony and entertainment for 64 years. In latter years it has performed as a choir only, singing at Carols, Songs of Hope and around the district hospitals and aged care facilities.
Before that the M and D was responsible for putting on some fabulous shows, Oklahoma, Pyjama Game, Trial by Jury, South Pacific to name a few that spring to mind.
There is a story told by a few locals returning from a US holiday. At a stop over in Hawaii, they took in a performance of Oklahoma with a cast made up of TV Soapie Stars.
A little disappointed with the show, their comment, 'Boorowa M and D would kill them'.
"It's very nice to reminisce about 64 years of productions and performances, but the demise of the M and D Society leaves a huge void in the social make up of this wonderful town and, I assure you, leaves a tear in my eye."
"I will miss M and D but at the same time thank the likes of Mary Corcoran, Margaret Cusack, Derrick Mason, Bede Morrissey, Peter Roberts, Mick Farrell, Rob Gledhill and many more - you all made it possible."
The Boorowa M and D celebrated its 60th Birthday in 2018 and at that time long-term member, Derrick Mason said "The M and D initially known at the Boorowa Revue Company first saw the light of day in May 1958, when its inaugural production, Canemumbola Capers was staged.
At that the time of the 60th Birthday, Derrick paid tribute to Musical Director, Mary Corcoran, who had been a major force in the organisation and a great source of inspiration.
