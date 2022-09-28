Boorowa News

More support for Boorowa families

September 28 2022 - 3:00am
Tresillian Cowra Nursing Unit Manager, Rochelle Longhurst. Picture supplied.

New parents seeking specialist care and support in the early years of parenting will have access to services closer to home, with inpatient beds for Tresillian secured as part of the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital redevelopment.

