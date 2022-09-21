Boorowa News
Superb training day on Sunday

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:12am
There will be a Superb Parrot bird monitoring training day in Boorowa this Sunday. If you want to attend contact Amber Kelly on 0419 239 492.

A Saving the Superb Parrot bird monitoring training day will be held on Sunday, September 25.

