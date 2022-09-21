Superb training day on Sunday

A Saving the Superb Parrot bird monitoring training day will be held on Sunday, September 25.
Participating landholders and members of the community will be trained by Community Science Coordinator, Pat Downey, on survey methodology so that monitoring data is consistent with the Regional and Statewide data base.
The training day will be hosted by Chris and Ingrid Corcoran and participants should meet at the front gate of "Ballagh" via Ballyryan Road. Training will run from 8.30am - 11am and attendees are asked to bring their own food and drink. A reminder to also bring binoculars and wear appropriate footware and clothing for paddock walk.
If attending please contact Amber Kelly on 0419 239 492, email officebclg@gmail.com
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
