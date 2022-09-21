Boorowa News

Boorowa Irish Woolfest 2022

Non-stop entertainment

It's not quite Pamplona, but Boorowa's running of the sheep certainly draws a crowd. File picture

FRINGE EVENTS

An amazing program of events at the Irish Woolfest is set to entertain visitors.

Thursday, September 29

  • Live Entertainment from 5pm at the Boorowa Caravan Park.

Friday, September 30

  • Foodies and Movies Night from 4.30pm at the Recreation Club. Here you can find markets, local wine tastings, outdoor cinema and live music featuring Josie Laver.
  • Live Music from 7.30pm at the Boorowa Hotel, featuring Two But Not Two and ensemble.

Saturday, October 1

  • Barefoot Bowls from 9.30am at the Ex- Services Club.
  • Street Entertainment from 10am to 2pm on Marsden Street. Entertainment includes live music, rock climbing wall, and balloon artist.
  • Quick Sheer from 11am at the Ex-Services Club.
  • Art Show Official Opening from 5pm at the Old Courthouse Building.
  • Author Reading from 6pm at the The Absolutely Superb Bibliothèque and Occasional Wine Bar.
  • Live Music featuring Garsong from 6.30pm at the Ex-Services Club.
  • Fireworks from 7.00pm at Recreation Park.
The Boorowa Irish Woolfest is being showcased on limited-edition Nescafé Blend 43 tins. Picture supplied

BOOROWA IRISH WOOLFEST

The main festivities will run from 9am to 4pm.

Sunday, October 2

Musical Performances

  • Garsong - Folk Singer-Songwriter
  • Simon Watts - Violinist
  • Canberra Celtic Pipe Band
  • Canobolas Highland Pipe Band

Children's Entertainment

  • Bubble Artist
  • Face Painting
  • Library Storytime - Reading 'Where is the Green Sheep?'
  • Tony Joe's Amusements

Fashion and Homemade Goods

  • Fashion Parade featuring Castleden Co
  • Beanie and Beret Competition
  • Yarn Bombing
  • Handmade Craft Stalls

Cultural Fun

  • Poets Breakfast with Robyn Sykes
  • Pie Eating Competition
  • Irish Accent Competition
  • Gold Trails Re-Enactments
Colonial enthusiasts dress up as bushrangers for the Irish Woolfest. File picture

Demonstration Excellence

  • Boorowa Car Club Demonstration and Irish Woolfest 2022 Car of the Year Presentation
  • South Coast & Tablelands Axeman Wood Choppers
  • Shearing Shack
  • Hawkesbury Working Dog Demonstration
  • Whip Cracking

Animal Display

  • Llama Association Display
  • Black and Coloured Sheep Display
  • Old Kentucky's Animal Farm Patting Paddock

Main Stage Highlights

  • Blessing of the Fleece and Official Opening at 11.40am
  • Street Parade at 12.00pm
  • Main Act 'Limerick' performing at 12.50pm
Action-packed fun for all

The running of the sheep is always a highlight at the festival. Picture supplied

A revamped Boorowa Irish Woolfest will be hosted over the October long weekend, offering exciting new attractions and a raft of fringe events that are set to be held on days leading to the official festival program.

Boorowa will be in party mode over the whole of the October long weekend, thanks to a grant that enables some new fringe events and activities to be introduced. It's hoped that more events scheduled for the Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend will encourage visitors to make a weekend of it and come and stay.

The additional activities will include fireworks, an author reading, quick shear, street entertainment, art exhibition, a foodies and movie night, along with entertainment organised by local establishments.

Live music, dancing, displays and fireworks are just some of the things for visitors to enjoy at the Boorowa Irish Woolfest. Picture supplied

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday fringe events have been welcomed by President of the Irish Woolfest Committee, Sue Corcoran, who described the expanded long weekend offering as exceptional. "It is excellent to see more funding made available to extend our annual festival, which will provide a full program of activities for those wishing to spend their long weekend in the town and district," she said.

Mrs Corcoran said the funding boost had fuelled a revamp of the festival, enabling introduction of exciting new events to the festival program. The extra events will start on Thursday, September 29 with live music at the Boorowa Caravan Park and a Foodies and Movies night at the Recreation Club the following night. Street entertainment featuring live music, children's entertainment and a rock-climbing wall, a bowls tournament, Celtic music and a quick shear at the Ex-Services Club will also add to the day.

An official opening of the festival art show will also be held, while Saturday's activities will culminate in people bringing a picnic rug and chair to the Recreation Park to enjoy a fireworks display. The lead up events will set the scene for the Boorowa Community Bank Irish Woolfest on Sunday October 2.

The festival will feature the famed running of the sheep and the blessing of the fleece, a street parade, Celtic musicians, a comedy club, and a series of demonstrations involving cars, wood chopping, shearing and working dogs.

Among the cultural fun at Woolfest will be new attractions including a poets' breakfast with Robyn Sykes of Yass, and a pie-eating competition. There will also be an Irish accent competition and a Gold Trails Re-Enactment. Musical performances, children's entertainment, fashion and homemade goods, cultural fun and animal displays will also keep the crowd busy.

For more details of the 2022 Boorowa Irish Woolfest, visit www.irishwoolfest.com.au, or check out their Facebook page.

