Action-packed fun for all Advertising Feature

The running of the sheep is always a highlight at the festival. Picture supplied

A revamped Boorowa Irish Woolfest will be hosted over the October long weekend, offering exciting new attractions and a raft of fringe events that are set to be held on days leading to the official festival program.

Boorowa will be in party mode over the whole of the October long weekend, thanks to a grant that enables some new fringe events and activities to be introduced. It's hoped that more events scheduled for the Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend will encourage visitors to make a weekend of it and come and stay.

The additional activities will include fireworks, an author reading, quick shear, street entertainment, art exhibition, a foodies and movie night, along with entertainment organised by local establishments.

Live music, dancing, displays and fireworks are just some of the things for visitors to enjoy at the Boorowa Irish Woolfest. Picture supplied

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday fringe events have been welcomed by President of the Irish Woolfest Committee, Sue Corcoran, who described the expanded long weekend offering as exceptional. "It is excellent to see more funding made available to extend our annual festival, which will provide a full program of activities for those wishing to spend their long weekend in the town and district," she said.

Mrs Corcoran said the funding boost had fuelled a revamp of the festival, enabling introduction of exciting new events to the festival program. The extra events will start on Thursday, September 29 with live music at the Boorowa Caravan Park and a Foodies and Movies night at the Recreation Club the following night. Street entertainment featuring live music, children's entertainment and a rock-climbing wall, a bowls tournament, Celtic music and a quick shear at the Ex-Services Club will also add to the day.

An official opening of the festival art show will also be held, while Saturday's activities will culminate in people bringing a picnic rug and chair to the Recreation Park to enjoy a fireworks display. The lead up events will set the scene for the Boorowa Community Bank Irish Woolfest on Sunday October 2.

The festival will feature the famed running of the sheep and the blessing of the fleece, a street parade, Celtic musicians, a comedy club, and a series of demonstrations involving cars, wood chopping, shearing and working dogs.

Among the cultural fun at Woolfest will be new attractions including a poets' breakfast with Robyn Sykes of Yass, and a pie-eating competition. There will also be an Irish accent competition and a Gold Trails Re-Enactment. Musical performances, children's entertainment, fashion and homemade goods, cultural fun and animal displays will also keep the crowd busy.