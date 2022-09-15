Funding boost for Festival will support additional fringe events and expand program

This year's Boorowa Irish Woolfest is set to be bigger and better than ever before, thanks to Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Funding.
The Hilltops Destination and Economy team has secured funding to create fringe events to be held over the entire October Long Weekend believing fringe events are an excellent way to support the community.
Historically, the committee have received community feedback highlighting the desire to have events spread over the entire weekend as to increase visitation to the region and also give the community an entire weekend of fun.
The 2022 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Program begins on Thursday 29 September, with live music at the Boorowa Caravan Park. Some other highlights include:
In addition to these fringe events, local businesses including: The Boorowa Hotel, The Courthouse Hotel, The Ram and Stallion and the The Absolutely Superb Bibliothèque and Occasional Wine Bar will be provided funding to put on entertainment over the weekend.
The main festivities on Sunday will also be jam-packed.
From 9am to 4pm there will have a range of musical performances, children's entertainment, fashion and homemade goods, cultural fun, demonstration excellence and animal displays.
A new addition to the day will be the Poets Breakfast, hosted by Robyn Sykes at Peppers Cafe on Sunday morning at 9am.
This year's main act is 'Limerick' Australian Celtic Music Awards Winners 2020. Limerick bring together four highly talented and entertaining musicians who have a 'Reel' passion for hi-energy music.
They will be joined by 'The Shamrock Dancers', a group of Irish Dancers to enhance their performance.
This amazing crew will be sure to your blood flowing, performing a line-up of toe tapping, sing a long, Celtic rock, traditional tunes, originals and modern crowd pleasers.
Of course, the iconic 'Running of the Sheep' will also be a main feature of the day.
To keep up to date with all things Boorowa Irish Woolfest visit the website and socials. To access the program please go online to irishwoolfest.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.