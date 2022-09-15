Boorowa News
Funding boost for Festival will support additional fringe events and expand program

September 15 2022 - 3:12am
The Canberra Celtic Pipe Band will be preforming at this year's Boorowa Irish Woolfest. Grant funds through the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events program will allow more fringe events to be delivered.

This year's Boorowa Irish Woolfest is set to be bigger and better than ever before, thanks to Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Funding.

