Woolfest features on limited-edition Nestle coffee tins

It's a yarn worth celebrating, the Boorowa Irish Woolfest is being showcased on limited-edition Nescafé Blend 43 tins.
This year Nestlé Professional is partnering with local Rotary Clubs for 'Celebrate Australia' campaign's second year. The aim of the campaign is to raise a cuppa to communities coming together across the nation.
The campaign has kick-started in 2022 by celebrating Boorowa and its iconic Irish Woolfest illustrated on the new limited-edition 1kg tin of Nescafé Blend 43 as part of the new Celebrate Community Spirit collection.
The local festival captures the extraordinary stories and community spirit of the local Boorowa people.
Nestlé Professional Oceania General Manager Scott Stuckmann said, "We believe so many Aussie communities have a story worth celebrating and we're proud to continue our partnership with Rotary to help support the people, businesses, and communities across Australia."
"The Boorowa Irish Woolfest was chosen to feature on our tins as it displays incredible community spirit. This iconic event brings joy to the thousands of Aussies who come together, celebrating what makes the town so special. Just as a cup of Nescafé Blend 43 brings people together, we want to celebrate community events that do the same." Mayor of Hilltops Council, Margaret Roles said.
"It's wonderful to see the essence of our community recognised on the new Nescafé Blend 43 tins."
"The Irish Woolfest is engrained in our town and seeing the spirit of our community immortalised on these tins means a lot to us as a great long-lasting keepsake," Mayor Roles said.
As part of the celebration of Aussie community spirit and stories, Nestlé Professional has donated $5,000 to the Boorowa Rotary Club to help support a local initiative.
According to Jenny Carter, Secretary of the Boorowa Rotary Club, this donation will be used to build seats in popular walking tracks around town made from recycled materials.
"We are thrilled to receive this donation from Nestlé Professional to help strengthen areas of our community. The new seats and trees planted along popular walking tracks, such as the River Walk, will give Boorowa residents and visitors the chance to embrace and enjoy our beautiful town," says Jenny Carter.
Alongside the donation, Nestlé Professional has given the Boorowa Rotary Club 384 limited-edition Nescafé Blend 43 Boorowa tins, which the Club will sell or donate to the local community, with any profits retained by the Club.
The Nestlé Professional 'Celebrate Australia' collection The 'Celebrate Australia' collection by Nestlé Professional showcases six Australian towns each with a unique story to tell about their community spirit.
Three towns are featured on 1kg tins of Nescafé Blend 43: Boorowa, Mandurah, and Alice Springs.
Another three towns, Charters Towers, Burnie, and Geelong are displayed on 1.9kg tins of Milo.
Each tin displays an illustration of an event or unique community story that brings people together - like a cup of Nescafé Blend 43 or Milo.
Enjoyed by Australians for over 80 years, Nescafé Blend 43 is proudly made with Aussie community spirit in Gympie, Queensland.
In the past 12 months, the Gympie factory has produced almost 2 billion cups of Nescafé Blend 43, with more than 350 million cups enjoyed in workplaces across Australia.
The 'Celebrate Australia' collection will be available from October 2022. A variety of Nescafé Blend 43 and Milo tin featuring the six Aussie towns are available to buy from wholesale office and foodservice distributors including Bidfood, Countrywide, PFD, Campbells, Winc, Officeworks, COS and Blackwoods, and the cost is Nescafé Blend 43 1kg RRP $55; Milo 1.9kg RRP $30.
To find out more about where you can purchase a tin, please visit the Boorowa Rotary Club Facebook page. For further information on the 'Celebrate Australia' collection, please visit the Nestle Professional website. www.nestleprofessional.com.au/celebrateaustralia2022.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
