Road closures to faciliate Woolfest

The Boorowa Irish Woolfest is fast approaching and Hilltops Council has announced a number of temporary road closures for this major event.
Temporary road closures will be in place along Marsden Street from Jugiong Street to Brial Street on Sunday, October 2, from 6am to 6pm.
The following roads will be closed during the Irish Woolfest celebrations:
The following detours will be in place for the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Parade:
Disabled parking is available at St Patrick's Church. Bus Zone Drop-off will be along Market Street, close to the Boorowa Recreation Club.
Parking on Marsden Street and some side streets including Queen, Scott and Pudman Streets from 11:59pm Saturday October 1 until 6:00pm Sunday October 2, 2022 will be prohibited due to the scheduled event.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
