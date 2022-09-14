Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Boorowa dogs round up title

By Contributed
September 14 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's Cobber Challenge introduced a new relay format for competitors and the 2022 Cobber Challenge Relay has been won by a team of four from Koonama Working Kelpies Boorowa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.