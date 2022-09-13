Koonama kelpies cover 853km in 21 days' work

This year's Cobber Challenge introduced a new relay format for competitors and the 2022 Cobber Challenge Relay has been won by a team of four from Koonama Working Kelpies Boorowa.
Cracka, Drake, Sorcha and Bundy have done their owner, Boorowa stockman, Nick Foster, proud winning against teams of farm dogs competing across Australia and New Zealand to be crowned the hardest-working crew and this year.
"I'm on top of the world," says Nick. The team have been busy managing more than 20,000 sheep and cattle - mainly mustering and herding for the duration of the competition.
"I loved every minute of it. It's helped me understand how my dogs work. For example, yard work is really tiring on them, but it was interesting to see they don't actually do that many kilometres in the yard. It's the mental effort that's the challenge."
Nick describes the Kelpies as part of his family, and in fact the four dogs are related. Cracka and Drake are brothers, and Cracka sired Scorcha and Bundy.
"My dogs have also been doing trials throughout the entire competition. Cracka took home third place in the NSW Championship trials, and we've been in some local comps too. He won Murringo, an open yard trial during the competition as well.
"I can't believe they can be doing this many kilometres, and then placing in trials on the weekends. I'm extremely proud of all my dogs."
The Koonama Working Kelpies crew shared the GPS collar around, to track how hard they worked. Each day Nick picked one of the dogs to wear the GPS collar. A few times, the dog wearing the collar recorded more than 60km in a day. That's a lot of ground covered by this hard-working team.
"It's been a crazy time. We had terrible weather, wind and rain. But it meant we had stock all over the place and plenty to do," says Nick.
At the end of the three-week competition, the team's average speed is 10.14km/h, their total distance is 853.7km, and they spent over 84 hours working.
The teams coming in second, third and fourth have been tight for the entire competition.
Representing Western Australia, Hill View Kelpies - Flick, Millie, Suzie and Tez - came in second. Ryan Eade and his Kelpies run 45,000 Merino sheep on a 50,000-hectare property in Bodallin. They also took out the top spot for speed, with an average of 11.1km/h.
"I didn't think we would catch up to Nick and his team, but I wanted to give it my best shot. It's been an amazing experience seeing the kilometres my dogs do," Ryan said.
Parwan Prime from Myrniong in Victoria - Dane Simmonds and his Kelpies Ruby and Tully - took out third.
