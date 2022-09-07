Boorowa News
Subscriber

Roverettes brave in Grand Final defeat by Harden Hawkettes

By Sand Boy
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:29am, first published 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Roverettes gave their all in the Grand Final clash against Harden Hawkettes last Saturday, they are now looking to go one better in 2023.

The Boorowa Roverettes may have gone down in last Saturday's League Tag decider, but they certainly didn't lose any supporters after a brave showing against the Harden Hawkettes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.