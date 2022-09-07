Roverettes brave in Grand Final defeat by Harden Hawkettes

The Boorowa Roverettes may have gone down in last Saturday's League Tag decider, but they certainly didn't lose any supporters after a brave showing against the Harden Hawkettes.
The final score line of 28-2 was not a true reflection of how close this was with Harden posting there converted tries late in the second half when the game was all but over.
Boorowa were running into a strengthening breeze in the first half with Harden pressing their line hard in the initial stages. The Roverettes held firm repelling the Harden attack and forcing a few uncharacteristic errors from the normally robotic like Harden machine.
The game was dead locked at 0-0 for the first quarter of the match before the Roverettes received a penalty in front of the Harden goal posts. Kirsten Hewitt calmly slotted the kick and Boorowa led 2-0. Boorowa looked threatening during the half when Roverette Grace Barker gapped the Hawkettes only to be stopped by a desperate last line of defence.
The margin could have been extended when it appeared Molly Stephens had crossed for a try only to have it disallowed. Where was the bunker when we needed it? That critical decision may have been a pivotal moment.
Just two minutes out from halftime, Boorowa were clinging to their slender lead, but relentless attack from the Harden side eventually breached the Boorowa line with the Hawkettes scoring a converted try. The score remained in favour of Harden 6-2 at halftime and the match was still very much in the balance.
Early in the second half, Harden looked a more relaxed unit, having finally hit the lead just before the break. Six minutes into the second half, the Hawkettes crossed for their second converted try to take a 12-2 lead. The Roverettes never surrended, but with the shackles off Harden began to really move the ball around.
Their third try came with some controversy attached with what seemed to be a couple of line ball passes and at 18-2 with time against them, it appeared the Roverettes race was run. Harden score two more late tries including one in the last ten seconds for the 28-2 win.
There were plenty of good players for the Roverettes with Imogen Pye at her scheming best picking up three best and fairest points. Grace Barker was superb and got two points, whilst Cherrae Smith capped off a great season with one point. Grace Barker won the Players Player votes.
The Roverettes gave their huge supporter base plenty of great moments but in the end, full credit must go to the Harden Hawkettes who have been the superior side all year. There is now doubt though that the gap between Harden and Boorowa is closing and the Roverettes are destined for a Premiership in the not-too-distant future.
In other games on the weekend, the combined Boorowa/Harden league tag under 16's defeated Cootamundra by 16-4 to claim their premiership. This is a tremendous result and hopefully these players can move on to bigger things with a senior team.
On Saturday night of course, most TVs in town were tuned in to watch Boorowa's Tom Jenkins make is debut for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL. Whilst they didn't win, Tom had a solid game in both attack and defence and certainly looked at home in the big time. He also joined a select club being sin binned on his NRL debut. Not sure if it's a club he wanted to join, but he is a life member now.
The George Tooke Shield Grand Final between Crookwell and Bungendore was almost a carbon copy of the semi-final two weeks ago but this time it was the Crookwell Green Devils who got away with a 14-10 victory.
Bungendore scored two tries to one, but undisciplined play inside their own half cost the Tigers dearly with Crookwell slotting four penalty goals that were the difference. A feature of this game was the massive spiral bombs by Crookwell that would have led to the Tigers wingers needing therapy from nightmares this week.
And so, ends another league season and all that remains is the night of nights on September 17 when we recognise all the award winners at the annual presentation. This will be held at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club with a 6.30pm for 7pm start. Tickets will be available at the door.
It won't be too long before the annual general meeting will be held and the preparations for 2023 begin. The club is in a healthy position on and off the park and it should be another good season.
We are always after new blood in the club, so if you feel you can contribute in any capacity, please get in contact with a club representative or go to the AGM in a few weeks. Watch this space for further details on future events.
Finally, a huge thankyou to all the Boorowa league supporters who have followed both our senior teams this season. You have been fantastic and the amount of Boorowa supporters in Bungendore on the weekend was amazing. It means a lot to the teams, and we hope you will all be back for an even bigger year in 2023.
-Sand Boy.
