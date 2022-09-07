Roverettes brave in Grand Final defeat by Harden Hawkettes

On Saturday night of course, most TVs in town were tuned in to watch Boorowa's Tom Jenkins make is debut for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL. Whilst they didn't win, Tom had a solid game in both attack and defence and certainly looked at home in the big time. He also joined a select club being sin binned on his NRL debut. Not sure if it's a club he wanted to join, but he is a life member now.