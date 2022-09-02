Rich gift of reading resources for Boorowa Central School

Teacher Librarian at Boorowa Central School, Debra Eustace, has contributed to her educator legacy of 42 years by successfully applying for an incredible donation of $10,000 worth of books from Dymocks.
Mrs Eustace, who has also taught English, Ancient History, History and Public Speaking during her career, decided to apply to the Dymocks Children's Charities program to see if she could bolster the school's book inventory.
"When I looked into this offer I had no idea we would be fortunate enough to be selected for this program," she said.
"I was thrilled that eight staff from kinder to secondary were willing to help me select from the marvelous and very comprehensive book list selection.
"For the library I was able to add to many areas of our collection including; Indigenous, senior study, science, English, mathematics, languages, technology, wellbeing, careers as well as excellent class sets of novels for primary classes and general interest non-fiction titles."
In making the offer to the school a Dymocks spokesman said the company's mission is simple - to promote a love of reading and improve literacy outcomes for children in Australia.
"We believe children should have access to good books, regardless of their circumstances," they said.
"We run programs that provide brand new books to children in priority locations in Australia and Boorowa is one of these."
Boorowa Central School Principal, Graham Jones, extended their thanks.
"The students and staff of Boorowa Central School would like to extend their thanks to Dymock's Children's Charity for their generous donation to our school and also Mrs Debra Eustace for her dedication to the school library and ensuring our students have access to quality resources," he said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
