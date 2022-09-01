Service NSW is returning to Boorowa on Monday, September 12, 2022 with their Mobile Service Centre.
You will find the bus in Queen Street, outside the old Courthouse from 12-3pm.
Advertisement
The dedicated Service NSW team on board can provide support across a broad range of services:
Our Mobile Service Centre is a cashless facility and will accept payment by credit/debit cards or cheques.
If you require any further information on service locations or opening hours, visit service.nsw.gov.au/msc, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.