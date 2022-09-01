Boorowa News

Service NSW is returning to Boorowa on Monday

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:02am, first published 5:51am
The Service NSW mobile service will be in Boorowa on Monday between 12 - 3pm in Queen Street, outside the old Courthouse.

Service NSW is returning to Boorowa on Monday, September 12, 2022 with their Mobile Service Centre.

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

