Students invited to consider career pathway with Hilltops Council

Local students from Boorowa Central School, Young High School and Hennessy Catholic College were invited to learn more about working at Council this week.
A group of staff from Hilltops Council addressed and presented to students from across the district on a range of opportunities that have opened up with Council, as a way for them to find a career and stay in the area after finishing school.
Advertisement
"There are a few opportunities available and in particular we are targeting you guys," Hilltops Council's People and Safety Manager Renee Williams said.
"As either school leavers or people that may be interested in our local community that would like to either do an apprenticeship, traineeship or cadetship with us."
There are currently an open spaces apprenticeship in Young as well as two civil works apprenticeships, a building surveyor cadet, a ranger cadet, an IT trainee and a Spatial Information trainee based over in Boorowa.
"Some other options that we do have for you guys, we've got casual lifeguards coming up for the current pool seasons based at the Boorowa and Harden pools, we don't have them at Young," Mrs Williams said.
"We're also looking to see if anyone is interested in being a casual destination and events officer or working at the Visitors centre on weekends, so that's still an option when you are still at school."
The students were introduced to the events coordinator Emma Harris, Sam Carling and Kylie Griffiths from planning and building, Youth Engagement Officer Georgia Thomaidis, Council Ranger Shawn Brown, Ted Hill from Open Spaces, Alec Carey from IT, Melanie Douglas the Geo-Spacial Technical Officer, Lecticia Guy from the Civil Works area and Gary Lucas who originally started in Civil Works and is now a safety officer.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.