Kenny's Creek raises funds for Stapleton family

The Kenny's Creek on farm bull sale on Wednesday, August 31, raised much needed funds for Nathan Stapleton and his family.
Nikki Burton-Taylor of Kenny's Creek said she was thrilled the sale could contribute to the Nathan Stapleton fundraising efforts with $14,170.00 being raised.
Nathan Stapleton, a district local, was tragically injured earlier this year playing club rugby union for Boorowa in south-western NSW.
Proceeds for Nathan are broken down as follows:
Auctions Plus fundraiser - raised $7,720.
Lot A - Half Kenny's Creek Steer kindly butchered and packed by Boxgum Grazing of Murringo - purchased by Harmony for $4,020.00.
Lot B - Mixed Box of Harmony Black Opal Wagyu - purchased by KMWL for $2,020.00.
Lot C - Mixed Box of Harmony Black Opal Wagyu - purchased by Tim McGrath for $1,680.00.
Raffle - raised $6,450.
Prize 1 - Half Kenny's Creek Steer - won by Belinda Reid of Boorowa.
Prize 2 - Mixed Box of Harmony Black Opal Wagyu - won by Richard Post of Glenavon Angus, Guyra.
Mrs Burton-Taylor said, "Kenny's Creek Angus wishes to thank Boxgum Grazing and Harmony Fine Foods for their generous contributions."
People can continue to donate direct to Nathan's GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nathan-stapletons-spinal-injury-recovery
Mrs Burton-Taylor reported on the Kenny's Creek bull sale with results as follows:
"We had full clearance of 68 bulls. Top priced bull was Lot 10 (Kenny's Creek Keystone R105) selling for $45,000.
"The sale average was $16,809." She said.
