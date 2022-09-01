Boorowa News
Subscriber

Kenny's Creek raises funds for Stapleton family

Updated September 1 2022 - 4:35am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KMWL Agent, Luke Whitty, with Sam Burton-Taylor and Angus with the top selling bull (Lot 10 Kenny's Creek Keystone R105) at the on farm sale on Wednesday, August 31. Photo taken by Struan Pearce of Stud Stock Sales.

The Kenny's Creek on farm bull sale on Wednesday, August 31, raised much needed funds for Nathan Stapleton and his family.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.