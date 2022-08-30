Boorowa News

Tomorrow's Kenny's Creek bull sale will help raise money for Stapleton family

August 30 2022 - 2:30am
The Kenny's Creek Bull Sale commencing at 1pm Wednesday, August 31 on property at "Hillgrove", 591 Murringo Road, Boorowa will help raise funds for Nathan Stapleton and his family.

