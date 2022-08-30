Tomorrow's Kenny's Creek bull sale will help raise money for Stapleton family

The Kenny's Creek Bull Sale commencing at 1pm Wednesday, August 31 on property at "Hillgrove", 591 Murringo Road, Boorowa will help raise funds for Nathan Stapleton and his family.
Recently a father for a second time, Stapleton was tragically injured earlier this year playing club rugby union for Boorowa in south-western NSW.
Kenny's Creek decided to get onboard fundraising efforts for Nathan by incorporating activities in their auction.
To be a part of the auction please take a moment to watch the video featuring instructions from Sam Burton-Taylor, or follow the simple instructions below. Be a part of the action to win prizes!
You can participate in one of two ways (or both!):
1. Live Auction
Click on the AUCTIONS PLUS - STAPLETON FUNDRAISER (link below) to participate in the live auction of the following beef lots:
The Auction is live now and will remain open until 3.00pm EST on Wednesday 31 August.
2. Raffle
If you don't have an Auctions Plus account, don't worry. You can still participate!
At the completion of the sale we will be raffling the two prizes listed below.
To purchase a ticket in the raffle - go to Nathan's GoFundMe page (link below) and donate $50.00. Forward your email invoice to info@kennyscreek.com.au.
For every $50.00 donated up to 1.00pm, Wednesday 31 August 2022 you will receive 1 ticket in the raffle.
All money raised through the Fundraiser Auction and Raffle will go towards supporting the Stapleton family.
