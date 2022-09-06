Letter to the editor: left with questions on wind turbine transport through Boorowa

A public meeting was held in Boorowa on 23 August to discuss the Flyer's Creek wind farm, and if you were to believe the report of the meeting that appeared on the front page of the Boorowa News last week, everything is just hunky dory in the utopia that is wind farms and renewable energy.
The Boorowa News advertised the meeting in its edition of 18 August, where it quoted the Hilltops, General Manager as saying that Council had been working closely with the Boorowa Chamber of Commerce and had contacted Iberdrola (the wind farm company) to advocate for consultation with the Boorowa community.
My own expectations were that this represented part of a consultation process to enable community members to put their views about the project generally. As far as I know, and I will stand corrected, but this was to be the first opportunity for the public to actually do that.
It became apparent very early on that it was no such thing. Turns out it was in fact an information exercise, designed to hopefully allay the fears generated by recent rumours that there might be significant impact to certain infrastructure in Boorowa because of the transport of the wind farm components through the main street.
The only two people who spoke to the meeting were representatives from the transport company and the company responsible for erection at the site. Their utterances, particularly the one advising that the movement of parts would commence in October, suggested that acceptance of the route through Boorowa appeared to be a fait accompli. Despite Hilltops Council being a key player in the process, nobody from Council spoke at the meeting.
The issues raised at the meeting ranged between concerns about noise, traffic disruption, damage to road surfaces and appropriate repair of that damage and reparation for any other damage that may occur. To their credit, both representatives did their best in front of a sceptical audience and dealt with some of the concerns raised. They did it respectfully and were generally sympathetic to what people were saying.
The impression I got at the meeting was that the consensus of those who spoke from the floor was that the town would rather not have these over mass and over length vehicles in the main street under any circumstances.
The Boorowa main street problem may of course become a non-issue if the undertaking the representatives gave on the night to investigate an alternate route via Campbellfields Lane comes to pass (pun intended) and that route was selected.
Even if another route was chosen, there are answers that the Council, the Regulator, the Wind Farm Companies and the Minister need to provide to the Boorowa community in relation to this and the Bango and Rye Park processes.
Those questions are:
Copies of this letter have been sent to Hilltops Council, the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, Iberdrola Australia, Tilt Renewables, CWP Renewables, the Minister for Local Government and the Boorowa Chamber of Commerce.
- Peter Bruce, Boorowa
