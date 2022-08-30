It's different and exciting, Flow After Dark Yoga, an event aimed at raising much-needed funds for seriously injured former Shark Nathan Stapleton and his family, is being hosted by the Cronulla Sharks on Wednesday, September 7.
The Sharks are inviting fans, members and anyone wanting to join in, to come along and enjoy an alternative yoga experience while contributing to an extremely worthy cause.
Flow Athletic and the Sharks have joined forces to present this unique event on the main field at Pointsbet Stadium next week.
The event is a 60-minute all-level yoga class with a Sydney DJ James Mack, Silent Sounds Disco headphones, and one of Australia's top yoga instructors, Kate Kendall.
The special event aims to unite the Sharks and the local community in support of Nathan and his family at this one-of-a-kind Silent Disco Yoga evening.
Recently a father for a second time, Stapleton was tragically injured earlier this year playing club rugby union for Boorowa in south-western NSW.
A popular member of the Sharks team, where he played 61 NRL games from 2009-2014, Stapleton is a quadriplegic as a result of the on-field incident, needs a ventilator to breathe and remains in intensive care.
Now requiring long-term support and care, the Sharks are aiming to continue fundraising efforts, hence the Flow After Dark event, with more initiatives planned.
If you would like to donate online to Nathan Stapleton and his family you can through the gofundme platform, simply click here.
The family plan to move to Young in the future.
