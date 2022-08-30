Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Cootamundra too strong in Pennants

August 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cootamundra too strong in Pennants

Last Sunday the second last round of the Pennant competition was played. Boorowa Ex-Services hosted Cootamundra Ex-Services at the services green.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.