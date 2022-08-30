Cootamundra too strong in Pennants

Last Sunday the second last round of the Pennant competition was played. Boorowa Ex-Services hosted Cootamundra Ex-Services at the services green.
Cootamundra proved too strong on two rinks winning 67 shots to 50.
In the individual rinks Chris Grimson played Terry Smith and went down 15-30. Shane Foote also had an off day.
The normally reliable Shane managed to put one bowl down on the wrong bias.
His team as in the contest at the 16th end at 14-15. Then the wheels fell of and he lost six ends straight to go down 14-24.
Kevin Anderson's team played Bob New's team.
Boorowa adapted to the green speed and were only behind on the 8th end 4-6.
They accumulated 10 shots in the next 6 ends and eventually ran out winners 21-13.
Boorowa plays Young at Boorowa in the last round next weekend.
A special thanks from both teams to "Barbeque" Bill Buckingham for expertly cooking the snags after the game.
His expertise far surpasses those of other clubs in the district we have consumed.
Monthly Trophy
The most consistent for the month of August was Colin Good followed by Garry Dwyer. Dave Bromham came in a very creditable third.
In last Thursday's social bowls the ever consistent Nonagenarian Nev Thurtell won the trophy.
Nev headed off a late challenge from another veteran in Leon Downey to win by a very small margin.
Social bowls are on again Thursday at 12:30pm at the Ex Services green. All welcome.
