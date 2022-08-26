What makes an online store appealing to customers? A beginner's guide

What makes an online store appealing to customers? A beginner's guide

This is branded content.

The past few decades have seen some incredible shifts in the world of business ownership and self-marketing, with those looking to promote their services now having to do so across multiple different platforms.



It doesn't help that each of these platforms effectively has its own language, making its methodology and best practices unique from those around it. From appealing store layouts to well-optimised UX designs, there is a number of ways in which businesses are expected to maintain the interest of their customers; however, this begs a particular question:

What actually draws customers to an online store?

It's a surprisingly pressing and difficult to answer question, especially now, at a time in history when more people are using online shopping than ever before, yet surveys still suggest a high level of distrust in eCommerce at its very foundations. So, today, we're going to take a quick look at what makes an online store appealing to customers and what you can implement to improve your own.

Step away from stock templates where possible

Given the expectation for practically every business under the sun to have a comprehensive online presence encapsulating their services, many businesses simply set up websites for the sake of having them.



This generally means using basic templates which allow for a store to be set up with relative ease and affordability. However, whilst templates like this are serviceable for many practical purposes, they can cause issues when you are running an online store.

This all comes back to the idea of customer trust, something that a completely unaltered template site is unlikely to spark in the minds of those that visit it. Imagine, if you will, the idea of walking into a completely unstyled storefront with products you don't recognise just haphazardly piled into generic tubs with a price on them and very little explanation of what they are.



Would you feel that you were getting a luxuriously high-quality product from a brand that doesn't appear to believe in its own vision enough to try and evoke it?

Melodramatic prose aside, there are many things that can be done to turn a basic site into something far more desirable. By working with a trusted web development company, you can start to shape your website into something wholly unique to you and what your business offers. By doing so, you're not just standing out from the competition in a way that will stick in the minds of visitors, but you're also showing that you are an online business with identity, and that goes a long way with building trust.

Pay attention to your product photography

There are some industrial products that can get away with using somewhat low-effort photography due to their purely utility-based nature. However, for most stores, you're going to need a way to win over customers with your imagery. After all, even if you know how fantastic your products are, a customer appearing at your store for the first time doesn't have that luxury, and given that the internet is a vast ocean of industry competition, you're unlikely to be given the benefit of the doubt by too many people.

Remember the old cliche, "the first bite is with the eye". Far from simply being an old saying, not to mention a peculiar mental image, it is simply a fact that people's understanding of something's value is likely to be an aesthetic judgement at first. So, if you're trying to get people to invest in you, you first need to invest in yourself and ensure that when people look at your products, you're giving them something to get excited about.

Create a detailed and insightful shipping page

If you're a site that is shipping out orders to people, one of the most anxiety-inducing things you can do is be opaque about your shipping. People are going to have a considerably harder time handing you their money if they feel like they might not be getting anything in return for the foreseeable future. So, whilst you don't have to go into the nitty gritty, do what you can to dissuade any concerns by simply laying out what your customers can generally expect from your process. It's a little thing that can have a big impact and actually leads to a larger point.

Speak to your customers through your web copy

Whilst it's easy for a lot of businesses to use their web copy purely for SEO purposes or purely as a utility, having engaging or even just digestible content throughout your site is going to make a true world of difference when it comes to people gravitating towards you. Words are how we interact with each other, and they allow a customer to develop an almost unconscious understanding of who you are as a business beyond just your products.

In industries with fiercely high levels of competition, often, it's the copy and imagery on a website that will be the deciding factor, sometimes even more than the price. So, look at your competitors, think about how you want to be perceived, and do what you can to connect with your customers on a more personal level. This may mean trying to understand the need that your products could be fulfilling for them, or even just a nicely written explanation of who you are and why your products are great.

~