3 Pros and cons of a do-it-yourself will

Never delay making a last will, and always have it updated, especially after a divorce, death, or birth. When a person dies without a will, the state law covering the distribution of a person's estate will take place. In return, your properties may not be distributed in accordance with your plans.

Setting up your will is indubitably the best gift you can leave for your loved ones the moment you pass away. Having a will means that your estate will be distributed in accordance with your wishes, sparing your loved ones from any unnecessary dispute and trouble in court.



Thankfully, hiring a lawyer is no longer the only means to have a last will and testament. With today's advancement, you can now write a will online!

So, now that you know the reason why you need a will, continue reading on to know more about a do-it-yourself (DIY) will, as well as the pros and cons of this method.

What is a do-it-yourself will?

As the name suggests, a DIY will is a type of will that you can create on your own, eliminating the need for a legal professional. Typically, a DIY will utilises online tools from companies like Willed wherein you can fill in the necessary information. After filling out a form and uploading your information, the online tool will then automatically create your will.

Pros and cons of a DIY will

Traditionally, you need the help of an attorney to write a will. Hence, as a DIY will allows you to create one on your own, it's natural to have some doubts about the new process. To help you decide, consider these pros and cons of a DIY will:

Pros

Here are the main pros of a DIY will

1. Fast

Most people think creating a will is time-consuming, especially if you hire a lawyer to help you out. Evaluating assets, liabilities, properties, and more is a tedious process that can take weeks or months, especially if complicated issues are present. But if you opt for a DIY will, you'll use online resources which are quicker. In fact, some online tools can create a valid will in under 20 minutes!

2. No lawyer fees

Having an attorney help with your will entails costs. Some legal professionals will charge a flat rate, which will vary from one lawyer to another, while others will charge by the hour. Even if some online resources charge for the use of their DIY creation tools, it's still significantly a more cost-effective option than the traditional way of making a will.

3. Easy

Due to the convenience of a DIY will, there are now plenty of websites offering high-quality templates and forms that you can choose from when creating a will. In addition to the easy-to-follow template, some options even provide a step-by-step process, guiding you throughout the entire creation process. As a result, you'll eliminate the burden of figuring out what to write on a specific part of the will.

Cons

Now that you know some pros, here are the top cons of a DIY will:

1. Not thorough

If you're concerned about any tax issues your loved ones will face upon your demise, keep in mind that a DIY will won't provide sophisticated tax solutions. Also, a DIY will may not include thorough specifications or directions about the future care of dependent minors. Hence, if you have someone with special needs, this is why you need a will drafted with the help of an attorney.

2. Won't cover complicated estates

A DIY will might not suffice for those who have a complicated estate. This means that if you have the following, then consult a legal professional:

Business

Significant assets that require reduced estate taxes

Properties in multiple states

Complicated family dynamics

3. State laws may not be considered

An online DIY will provider may not take any state-specific regulations into consideration, especially regarding the will's validity. Keep in mind that there are states that require your will to be signed by multiple witnesses for it to be valid. Other states even require that your will has the seal of a public notary.

As a solution, determine what your state requires for your will to be valid after printing your DIY will.

Final thoughts

A will, whether traditionally created or made via an online tool, essentially prevents your assets from being inherited by the wrong person. But if you have a straightforward estate plan, a DIY will is an inexpensive and easy way to ensure that your final wishes will be fulfilled.